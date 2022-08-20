Residents of Borivali were lucky. Others may not be

The moment when the Gitanjali building collapsed | File

Mumbai: The residents of Gitanjali building in Borivali (West), which collapsed dramatically on Friday, had a narrow escape.

But other people living in dilapidated structures despite receiving notices from the municipality may not be so lucky.

The civic body has demolished 130 buildings this year, but thousands of people continue to live in 190-odd dangerous buildings. Residents of 131 buildings have approached the judiciary challenging the BMC’s eviction orders.

According to BMC data, there were 455 dilapidated buildings in the city, out of which the civic body demolished 130 and repaired 17 this year. One-hundred seventeen buildings were vacated before the monsoon. Some residents refuse to vacate even when the BMC takes stringent measures such as disconnection of electricity and water.

“Action has been started in some areas at the ward level. We have been successful in evicting some residents. But when they get stay on the eviction order, we become helpless,” one official said.

According to the BMC's policy, buildings that are more than 30-years-old are eligible for audit. Based on a survey, the civic body classifies the buildings and decides whether they should be demolished completely or allowed to be repaired.

The Free Press Journal approached Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjog Kabre for comment, but he declined.