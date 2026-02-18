Residents Launch Petition Against Tree Felling On Palm Beach Road; Seek Review Of Underpass Plan

Residents Launch Petition Against Tree Felling On Palm Beach Road | Pinterest (Representational Image)

A citizens’ petition opposing the large-scale felling and transplantation of trees along Palm Beach Road in Sanpada has gained momentum, with residents urging authorities to urgently review the proposed underpass project that could affect hundreds of mature trees.

Growing Public Opposition

The petition, circulated online and within residential societies in the area, calls for a reconsideration of the project alignment and demands environmentally responsible alternatives before irreversible damage is caused. Signatories stress that the move is not an opposition to development, but a plea to balance infrastructure growth with ecological preservation.

Project Details Revealed

According to a public notice displayed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the project will involve the cutting of 119 trees and transplantation of 321 trees, impacting a total of 440 trees along Palm Beach Road and the adjoining service road.

Legal Framework Cited

The civic body had invited objections under Section 8(3) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Tree Preservation Act, 1975, through Tree Authority Notice No. 41/2025–26, submitted by the Deputy Engineer (Civil), Turbhe.

Ecological Significance Highlighted

Residents say the affected stretch forms one of Navi Mumbai’s last continuous mature tree corridors, acting as a natural shield against pollution, heat, and coastal weather extremes. The area is widely used by walkers, joggers, cyclists, and fitness enthusiasts and is valued for its clean air and shaded environment.

Experts Raise Concerns

Environmental experts supporting the petition highlight that while compensatory plantation is often proposed, mature tree canopies provide immediate ecological benefits—including temperature moderation and air filtration—that saplings cannot replace for decades.

Transplant Survival Questioned

Petitioners have also questioned the viability of tree transplantation, citing studies that indicate survival rates of transplanted mature trees frequently fall below 30 percent, with long-term loss of ecological function even when survival occurs.

Alarming Green Cover Gap

They further point out that India already lags far behind global green cover standards, with an average of 28 trees per person, compared to a global average of about 400 trees per person. In Navi Mumbai, estimates suggest the figure may be as low as one tree per person.

Supreme Court Observations

The petition also refers to observations by the Supreme Court of India, which recognise mature trees as national assets and assign them a high notional value based on age—underscoring the long-term ecological and economic loss caused by large-scale tree removal.

Residents’ Key Demands

Residents are demanding:

A review of the necessity and alignment of the proposed underpass

Exploration of engineering alternatives that preserve the existing green corridor

Independent expert consultation and meaningful public participation before final approval

Call For Public Support

With tree-felling yet to commence, campaigners say there is still time to reverse or modify the decision and are urging citizens to sign the petition to demonstrate majority public opposition and press for a sustainable solution.

