 'Request CM To Conduct Detailed Probe In Disha Salian & Sushant Singh Rajput Case': Rahul Kanal After Joining Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Request CM To Conduct Detailed Probe In Disha Salian & Sushant Singh Rajput Case': Rahul Kanal After Joining Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

'Request CM To Conduct Detailed Probe In Disha Salian & Sushant Singh Rajput Case': Rahul Kanal After Joining Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Kanal then said that a "detailed probe" would be an apt reply to those raising allegations on him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 08:31 AM IST
article-image
Rahul Kanal talking to the press after joining Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena | ANI

Rahul Kanal, former Yuva Sena leader and close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, who joined Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena on Saturday, July 1, said that he has "requested CM Eknath Shinde to conduct a detailed probe in the Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput case." Talking to the press after joining Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena on Saturday (July 1), Rahul Kanal said that allegations were put on him that he was joining Shinde led Shiv Sena because "probe in Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput case was underway". Kanal then said that a "detailed probe" would be an apt reply to those raising allegations on him.

Read Also
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray's Close Aide Rahul Kanal Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena; Watch Visuals
article-image

"Will quit politics if allegations are proved true"

Rahul Kanal further added that if his name crops up in the case during the probe, then he would be ready to "quit politics." Kanal said "agar mera naam usmein (case) kahin bhi aata hai toh mai politics chor ke unka juta khane ko bhi tayyar hun" (I will do whatever the critics tell him to do if my involvement is found in anyway in the Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput case).

Sushant Singh Rajput death case in spotlight again

Recently, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in an interview to a news channel, said that probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is still underway and that investigating agencies are probing the case from all angles.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The case generated a lot of curiosity over a number of factors. On June 8, 2020, Disha Salian, who was the ex-manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, had allegedly died after falling from the 14th floor of her building.

Read Also
In BMC Morcha, Aaditya Thackeray Warns CM Eknath Shinde: 'We Have Noticed Theft You Have...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: House Slab Collapses In Navi Mumbai's Seawoods, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: House Slab Collapses In Navi Mumbai's Seawoods, No Injuries Reported

'Request CM To Conduct Detailed Probe In Disha Salian & Sushant Singh Rajput Case': Rahul Kanal...

'Request CM To Conduct Detailed Probe In Disha Salian & Sushant Singh Rajput Case': Rahul Kanal...

Mumbai: 81-Year-Old Killed in Road Accident, Son Finds Out From Social Media

Mumbai: 81-Year-Old Killed in Road Accident, Son Finds Out From Social Media

Mumbai: Killing Self Only Option, Said Teen Who Jumped To Death

Mumbai: Killing Self Only Option, Said Teen Who Jumped To Death

Mumbai: Aditya Thackeray Vows Not To Spare Shinde, Aides; Says Will Jail 'Looters' After He Comes To...

Mumbai: Aditya Thackeray Vows Not To Spare Shinde, Aides; Says Will Jail 'Looters' After He Comes To...