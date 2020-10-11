Republic TV: More bigwigs are quizzed

Two senior officials of Republic TV -- CEO Vikas Khanchandani and COO Harsh Bhandari --appeared before Mumbai Police on Sunday morning, while Distribution Head Ghanshyam Singh was questioned by another crime branch team in Daman in connection with the TRP manipulation case. These three officials and others had been issued official summons on Saturday to appear before Mumbai Police for the probe.



According to police, Khanchandani had reached the police headquarters on Sunday morning, while Bhandari reached around noon. Police officers close to the investigation said their line of questioning pertained to the financial trail and the deals in connection to the TRP racket that mentions the involvement of three channels -- Republic TV, Box Cinema and Fakt Marathi.



Police officers said that summons were sent to Khanchandani and Bhandari on October 10 while Singh was summoned for the second time after he had claimed that he would be out of town till October 16, when the first summons were sent. Acting on this Information, a team was sent to Daman where Singh was staying and his statement was recorded there.

On October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh had announced the unearthing of a racket in the manipulation of TRPs and accused several channels of having indulged in such malpractices. Police have arrested four people in connection with this case -- two employees of Hansa Research Pvt Ltd, Vishal Bhandari, 20 and Bompalli Rao, 45, along with the owner of Box Cinema, Narayan Sharma, 47, and the owner of Fakt Marathi, Shirish Shetty, 44.