Rental Housing Scheme: MBMC Gets Possession Of 203 Flats From Private Developer

Rental Housing Scheme: MBMC Gets Possession Of 203 Flats, Keys Handed Over To MBMC | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) received possession of 203 flats from a private developer on Wednesday under the rental housing scheme (RHS).

The keys of the flats, located in a ground plus 18-storey high-rise tower in Kashimira's Mahajanwadi area, were handed over to the municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar in the presence of assistant director (town planning) Dilip Ghevarmmie. The flat registration processes were completed in June this year.

Keys of 203 flats handed over to MBMC

This handover provides significant relief to the civic administration that is currently grappling with acute shortage of accommodation for individuals evacuated from rickety buildings and project-affected people (PAP) who were displaced due to road expansion and other developmental work on reserved plots.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: Setback to MBMC as MMRDA says no to ownership rights of flats under RHS

More than 600 eligible beneficiaries

However, there are more eligible beneficiaries, with the number surpassing 600, than the number of flats in the civic body’s possession. The PAP beneficiaries, rehabilitated in rental housing, are in the waiting list to get their rightful permanent accommodation.

Both the affordable housing scheme and rental housing scheme grant the developer an additional floor space index (FSI) as a public housing incentive from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). However, the affordable housing scheme entitles ownership rights to the MBMC, while RHS units are transferred on lease.

Since August 2014, the government replaced the 'Rental Housing Scheme' with the 'Affordable Housing Scheme' within municipal areas and has discontinued the rental housing scheme in non-municipal areas within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Read Also Mumbai: MBMC gets 230 flats under affordable housing scheme

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)