Remember this: Mumbai is the most 'forgetful city in India'; tops in leaving behind belongings in cabs

A latest study has found that Mumbai is the "most forgetful" city in terms of riders leaving behind their belongings.
According to a survey by app-based cab aggregator Uber, Lost & Found India Index, Mumbai was the "most forgetful" city in terms of people leaving behind their belongings, followed by Kolkata and Prayagraj.
The survey also revealed that Indians left behind a variety of items in the Uber cabs last year, right from mobile phones to AC remote and even, acrylic artificial tooth. The Uber said in a statement that "Over the last year, we've seen objects including phones, cameras and bags top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items like wallets, keys, clothing, and umbrellas in the top-10 most-forgotten item category."
The Uber survey also revealed that Indians also forgot things such as acrylic artificial tooth, mangoes, medical prescriptions, exam notes, kitchen tawa, teddy bear, broom. Interestingly, Thursdays and Fridays emerged as days when riders left behind their belongings more in the cars. The data also showed that such incidents occurred more in the afternoon rides (2 pm, 3 pm and 1 pm).
According to the survey, people are most likely to forget a guitar on Saturdays and Sundays, business card holder on Mondays and Fridays, and their lunch on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
(Inputs from Agencies)
