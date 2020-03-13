Remember this: Mumbai is the most 'forgetful city in India'; tops in leaving behind belongings in cabs

A latest study has found that Mumbai is the "most forgetful" city in terms of riders leaving behind their belongings.

According to a survey by app-based cab aggregator Uber, Lost & Found India Index, Mumbai was the "most forgetful" city in terms of people leaving behind their belongings, followed by Kolkata and Prayagraj.

The survey also revealed that Indians left behind a variety of items in the Uber cabs last year, right from mobile phones to AC remote and even, acrylic artificial tooth. The Uber said in a statement that "Over the last year, we've seen objects including phones, cameras and bags top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items like wallets, keys, clothing, and umbrellas in the top-10 most-forgotten item category."