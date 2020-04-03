Remember Marathi folk singer of Sonu fame? He's back with an epic song on coronavirus

When asked who the ‘Sonu’ in the song is, Ajay says it is his wife’s name for him. The woman singer in the original song is none other than Ajay’s wife, Bhagyashali Kshirsagar (27).

“Sonu in the song was inspired by my wife calling me Sonu. I am very happy that the song has become so popular among youngsters. That even three years after it was composed, college students invite me to their annual /cultural festivals in Solapur, Pune etc,” says Ajay.

The original video on YouTube, which also credits Chadan Kamble for the music, has poor production quality, and many of the parodies sound more sophisticated.

‘Sonu’ is one of the 19 songs composed and posted on YouTube by Ajay. He says while all his songs have been popular in rural Maharashtra, this is the first time that one went viral across the country.

The young composer says that people’s failure to give credit has meant that only the song, and not the artist, became popular.