'Remain firm on providing reservation to Maratha community': BJP leader Ashish Shelar hits out at Maha govt

Mumbai: Former BJP minister and MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday called for Chief Minister CM Uddhav Thackeray to not misguide the Maratha community when it came to the issue of Maratha reservation. The politician also made an appeal for involved parties to remain firm on providing reservation. The government, he alleged, had failed to defend the state act at the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, Shelar raised questions over the state's move to dash off a letter to the Centre when on the other hand a committee of experts was being appointed to study the judgement. Such things merely indicates that the state does not want to provide reservation to Maratha community, he contended.



This government has failed to handle the most crucial issue in a proper way. It may lead to chaos, he alleged.