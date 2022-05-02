Relief to electricity consumers as no load shedding in Maharashtra due to increased generation

MahaGenco could increase generation to 8,000 mw due to a steady rise in coal supply

Power demand dips now hovering between 19,426 mw and 24,342 mw

Built-up coal stock of 6,19,736 tonnes which is 19% of the required stock

MahaGenco has placed orders for 12 lakh tonnes of imported coal & will start getting in phases from the middle of May

Even when several states including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are facing a power crisis due to inadequate coal supply, Maharashtra is managing the show as there is no load shedding because of an increase in generation by MahaGenco due to a slow but steady rise in the coal supply from Coal India and its subsidiaries.

In addition, what has come to the rescue of MahaVitaran is the dip in the peak demand which had last month surged to a record 28,450 mw. At present, the demand is hovering between 19,426 mw and 24,342 mw due to a dip in temperatures in some parts of the state and also because of public holidays. MahaVitaran has stopped the load shedding since April 23 and hoped to continue to supply uninterrupted power supply.

‘’MahaGenco, which set a record by operating all its 27 units to generate 7761 mw on April 27, touched the 8,000 mw thereafter following the rise in coal supply. Last week, MahaGenco received 1,60,000 tonnes in one day and later it is getting coal between 1,29,000 tonnes and 1,35,000 against the daily requirement of 1,41,924 tonnes for its plants with a total installed capacity of 9,330 mw. Following the decline in power demand, the MahaGenco is now generating 7,500 to 7,700 mw and can increase to 8,000 mw based on the coal availability,’’ said a senior MahaGenco officer.

He told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ Despite rise in consumption during the summer, MahaGenco is able to build up the stock of 6,19,736 tonnes which is 19% of the total required stock.’’

The officer said that MahaGenco’s micro-planning has helped to tackle the coal supply issue during the summer. ‘’However, it has already launched a comprehensive strategy to avoid coal shortage in the upcoming monsoon. MahaGenco has placed orders to import 12 lakh tonnes which will be available in phases from middle of May. This apart, MahaGenco has signed MoU for the supply of 6 lakh tonnes from the Singareni Collieries Company Limited which will give an assured coal supply for Parali units,’’ he noted.

MahaGenco will get imported coal at Rs 16,000 per ton while from Singareni at Rs 5,500 to 6,000 per ton. ‘’In addition, MahaGenco will get 6 lakh tonnes of coal on-road cum rail mode from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited at Rs 6,000 per ton.

Moreover, MahaGenco has already paid to the Centre Rs 1,482 crore of the total outstanding of Rs 2,390 crore towards coal supply. It proposes to soon pay the remaining dues.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 09:57 PM IST