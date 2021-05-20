Relief package announced by PM Modi is for all Cyclone Tauktae-affected states: Devendra Fadnavis slams MVA leaders

Even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders have been targeting BJP over relief by the Centre for the cyclone-affected areas, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis has said all the states who have suffered damages will be getting a share from the financial assistance announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The relief announced by the PM is for all the states and the official release by the Centre also says the same thing”, Fadnavis said adding, except Maharashtra no other state has commented over the announcement which is notable. The PM's visit to Gujarat was in view of the huge damages along with the casualties.

As per the established norms, the state has special funds for the disaster relief work given through the national disaster relief fund. The state can utilize it and later seek compensation from the Centre, Fadnavis informed adding, despite being aware of this, the state leaders have been making statements.

“Other states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, and Union Territories of Diu and Daman too have suffered damages. But, none of the state has reacted over the Centre’s relief because they have seen the release. Even the states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu where the BJP is not in power have not said anything”, he pointed out.

Taking a dig at the MVA government in general and Shiv Sena in particular, Fadnavis said, Konkan has delivered so much (politically) to the ruling party but is not getting its due when in calamity. State government should show a similar gesture towards the region when it comes to offering relief in calamities, he remarked.

Fadnavis is on a three-day tour of Cyclone Tauktae ravaged parts of Konkan region. On Thursday, he toured parts of Ratnagiri district and spoke with locals.