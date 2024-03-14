Relief For Mumbaikars: Long-Awaited Public Toilet Repairs And Renovations Now 85% Complete

The Minister of State for Urban Development, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has released a report on the repair and renovation of public toilets in the Mumbai Suburban district. In an effort to provide better facilities to residents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the repair and renovation of public toilets. As part of this initiative, 85% of the targeted public toilets have been repaired, while renovation work on the remaining 15% is underway.

The publication of the report and progress on these initiatives were overseen by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Mumbai suburban district Guardian Minister, along with Mr. Rajesh Kshirsagar, District Collector, and other officials from the BMC.

MHADA transferred public toilets to the BMC for maintenance and repair

Furthermore, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has transferred public toilets constructed in Mumbai to the BMC for maintenance and repair. The transfer of 2987 public toilets to the BMC has been facilitated with a budget of ₹188 crore sanctioned by the District Planning Committee. Additionally, the BMC has taken charge of repairing 1504 public toilets out of the transferred lot, with 1277 already repaired and 227 under renovation.

Prior to the transfer, maintenance of public toilets was managed by MHADA. However, deteriorating conditions and increasing concerns over hygiene prompted the transfer and renovation.

Inspections of 2987 toilets conducted

In addition to the repair and renovation of public toilets, the BMC's Solid Waste Management Department conducted inspections of 2987 toilets. Based on their assessments, repair and renovation work has commenced on 2987 toilets, with a budget allocation of ₹50 crore for the year 2022-23 and an additional ₹138 crore for the year 2023-24.

Furthermore, under Lot 12 of the Urban Improvement Plan, maintenance and repair work on public toilets have been initiated, aiming to increase the number of functional toilets from 7004 to 11769. Mr. Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner of the BMC, highlighted the efforts to maintain cleanliness in these toilets, including the provision of washing machines, solar energy, bathing facilities, and self-cleaning toilets.

The long-awaited decision will now improve sanitation and hygiene, as well as contribute to enhancing cultural, religious, and tourism sites in Mumbai Suburban by providing high-quality toilet facilities. The renovation of public toilets is expected to be completed within 24 months, ensuring improved facilities for both residents and visitors.