Reliance to empower 3 crore merchants, kirana shop owners

Mumbai: Reliance Industries is working towards empowering three crore merchants and kirana shop owners with its end-to-end digital and physical distribution stack new commerce, its Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

The main purpose of new commerce is to completely transform the unorganised retail market, which accounts for 90 per cent of India's retail industry.

The three crore merchants and kirana shop owners, who generate direct and indirect livelihoods for over 20 crore people, form the backbone

of India's commerce eco-system, said Ambani.