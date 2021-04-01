Relatives to handle bodies of COVID-19 victims dying at home: Pune Municipal Corporation

The Pune Municipal Corporation has said that bodies of Covid-19 victims dying at home must be handled by relatives themselves and the the civic body will help them in the process. As per the authorities, the ward officer for each locality will provide the body bag and four PPE kits to the relatives. As per the rules issued, the relatives should wear the kit while packing the body in the bag and loading it onto the hearse van, said a NDTV report.

Besides, the relatives will also have to upload the medical certificate specifying the cause of death, along with their insurance form for Covid-related duties, on the municpal corporation's website to receive a cremation pass. Along with it the Aadhar cards of the dead person and of those relatives handling the body are also to be submitted in the process, said PMC Chief Engineer Srinivas Gangaram Kandul.

In a video message, Kandul said that the local ward officer and the ward medical officer must post the details of the death on the Pune Municipal Corporation's WhatsApp group created for the purpose.