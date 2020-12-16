Registration time for UG and PG courses extended by Maharashtra's CET cell

Students have been given extra time for registration for various Undergradute (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) higher education professional courses by the Maharashtra state common entrance test cell (MHT CET Cell). The deadline for filling online application has been extended by seven days following the demand of students and parents.

Earlier, the last date for registration for engineering admission was December 15 while, the deadline for MBA and architectural courses was December 13. Now, the state CET cell, has extended the deadline for registration for Bachelor of engineering (BE) and technical (BTech) courses till December 22. While, the deadline for Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses has been extended till December 20 and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) till December 21.

For PG courses, the deadline for MBA courses has been extended till December 20, master of technical (MTech) courses till December 24 and master of architecture (March) till December 23.

This decision has been taken in order to award more time to students amidst lockdown in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Counselling for admission to BTech, MBA and architectural programmes has begun on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister tweeted, "The state common entrance test cell (MHT CET) counselling department has been directed to extend the deadline for filling online application by seven days as per the demand of students and parents for the admission process of undergraduate and postgraduate vocational courses."