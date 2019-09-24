Refrain from releasing your manifesto: Congress to NCP

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) shelved the release of their manifesto for the upcoming assembly election on Monday, mentioning that the Congress has urged them not to do so, reason being the two alliance partners would jointly release it.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, NCP chief and spokesperson of the party, Nawab Malik, informed, “Our party manifesto is ready. But, due to the insistence from the Congress, we had to stall the release.”

The Congress-NCP alliance, which was called off just before the assembly election in 2014, was restored ahead of the Lok Sabha election in April-May this year. Leaders from both the parties have agreed that it was due to the discontinuation of the alliance, the BJP came to power in the state in 2014.

Howeve,r the Congress spokesperson, Sachin Sawant said that his party urged the NCP leader to hold back the release because there will be one joint manifesto of the alliances called, “Manifesto of the allies”, which will be released jointly by the leaders of the alliance partners soon.

“Both the NCP and the Congress will contest 125 seats each, and the remaining seats will be divided among the smaller parties, which have joined the alliance,” added Malik.

Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to Mumbai on Sunday had said that peace has prevailed in Kashmir following the abrogation of the Article 370. Shah also accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar of being in touch with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Taking a jibe on Shah, the NCP leader said the BJP was underlining the Kashmir issue to distract the people’s attention from real issues like unemployment and economic slowdown.

“BJP is being hypocritical about their stand on Kashmir. A year ago, the party was in alliance with Mehbooba Mufti whom they later put under house arrest,” said Malik, accusing the Centre of acting as a dealer of corporate giants, including Reliance and Adani, who have showed interest to invest in the Calley.

“Amit Shah accuses Sharad Pawar of having links with Dawood Ibrahim, while BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Brij Bhushan Singh is a close aide of Dawood,” he added.

Malik claimed that with the rising popularity of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, the BJP has developed the fears of losing their ground in the state, which is bound to happen as the Congress-NCP alliance is set to turn the tables in the assembly election.