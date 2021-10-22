Reducing carbon emission: 43 AMRUT cities in Maharashtra join UN's Race to Zero campaign

A record 43 Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) cities in Maharashtra have joined United Nations' Race to Zero campaign. Maharashtra has the highest number of cities from any state in India joining the campaign to reduce carbon footprints.

State's Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday held a meeting with the administration of these cities along with various stakeholders.

During the meeting, Aaditya said, “Cities are the solution to addressing climate change. Cities should, would, and could lead the way forward towards a zero-net pathway. The movement needs to begin from our homes and every little movement can lead to the creation of a larger impact.

He added, “With every step, we should move towards achieving our climate change goals, and together each city can create a greater impact throughout the country.”

All major cities and urban clusters in Maharashtra have pledged to go net-zero by 2050. The Race to Zero is the largest credible alliance of companies, cities, states, regions, investors, universities, and all actors overall aiming to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and individually committed to achieving net-zero emissions as soon as possible, by 2040 at the very latest.

Aaditya clarified that Maharashtra will not move away from being the industrial powerhouse or financial hub as the state is crucial for the country in terms of finances or industries. However, he said that the authorities are ensuring that the promises made in terms of emissions and discharge are followed.

He elaborated that all buses in BEST's fleet will be turned electric by 2027 and the number of electric vehicles has increased in the state due to Maharashtra's electric vehicle (EV) Policy.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:52 PM IST