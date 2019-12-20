Red Wedding: Minor kills cousin in Ulhasnagar, Mumbai

A 29-year-old man was killed by his cousin over a petty dispute during a marriage ceremony in Ulhasnagar on Thursday night.
The deceased has been identified as Ravi Suresh Shinde 29, who was a salesman by profession and resident of Dombivli.
Police have detained two minors in the case. The Ulhasnagar police registered a murder case against them.
Police said the incident took place at Monica marriage hall in Ulhasnagar on Thursday night.
Police sources said that the deceased had come to attend a marriage ceremony of one of his relative Ravi Manjule.
One of the minor accused got into a heated argument with deceased Shinde over some petty dispute. In fit of rage, one of them beat up Shinde and was later joined by his friend. Shinde fell down unconscious during the fight.
The other relatives took him to Central hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The two acussed fled after Shinde fell down. Later, within six hours of murder, the two were arrested.
(With Inputs from Narendra Gupta)
