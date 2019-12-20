Red Wedding: Minor kills cousin in Ulhasnagar, Mumbai

A 29-year-old man was killed by his cousin over a petty dispute during a marriage ceremony in Ulhasnagar on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Suresh Shinde 29, who was a salesman by profession and resident of Dombivli.

Police have detained two minors in the case. The Ulhasnagar police registered a murder case against them.

Police said the incident took place at Monica marriage hall in Ulhasnagar on Thursday night.