Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi’s stepbrother

Mumbai: The Interpol on Friday issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nehal Modi (40), a step-brother of fugitive Nirav Modi, in connection with the Rs 14,000 (US $2 billion) Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

The RCN is in furtherance to a request made by ED, presently investigating alleged instances of money laundering against the accused in the scam, including prime accused Nirav Modi.

RCN is aimed at facilitating the detention of Nehal (in any of the 192 signatory countries of the Interpol) and initiating the process of his deportation (or extradition) to India.

RCNs had earlier been issued against Nirav Modi, his sister Purvi Modi and Mihir Bhan­sa­li, the latter two figuring as co-conspirators in the money laundering case filed in a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Mumbai.

In the ED charge sheet, filed in PMLA court, Nihal has been accused of destruction of evidence and knowing and intentionally assisting Nirav Modi in the fraud.

Sources said ED had filed two separate cases of money laundering (in the PNB scam) against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others under the PMLA after CBI lodged an FIR against the scamers for cheating the bank in connivance with certain bank officials.

The nexus was respon­sible for fraudulently getting Letters of Understanding (LoU) issued and enhancing Foreign Letters of Credit (FCL) which caused losses to the bank.

The prosecution compl­a­i­nts against Nihal Modi had been filed in special PMLA court, Mumbai, wh­i­ch had issued two sep­a­rate (open) Non Bailable Warrants against him.

As per the RCN, Nehal Deepak Modi is a Belgian national, born in Antwerp on March 3, 1979. He is well versed with English, Hindi and Gularati.

Sources said Nehal was looking after the affairs of Nirav's firms which had received around USD 50 million from dummy companies of the latter. Nirav is supposed to have received the amount by scamming PNB.

Parts of the fund is said to have been used to purchase two immovable properties in the US. Also, after the scam came to light, Nehal had taken away diamonds worth $6 million and 150 boxes of pearl from Hong Kong and AED 3.5 million and 50 kg gold from Dubai, along with co-conspirator Bhansali.

Sources said Nehal was also involved in destroying the digital evidence (data from mobile phones and computer server) pertaining to the case in Dubai.

By Debasish Panigrahi