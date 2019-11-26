Recruitment for 341 municipal posts in a spot

Mumbai: The online exam conducted by the recruiting agency IBPS for 341 posts of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which include engineers, architects, technicians among others have landed in a controversy.

BMC’s standing committee members expressed their resentment as BMC appointed a private recruiting firm, when the assembly elections’ code of conduct was in effect.

Hence, the committee has demanded an extension of 15 days for the candidates to apply again online, as proper communication of the recruitment process to the candidates can be achieved.

BMC published an advertisement for 341 posts in various departments of the corporation, and online applications were invited during October 12-29.

The proposal to appoint the institution (IBPS) was brought for the approval before the standing committee meeting only on Friday. However, as a practice, the proposal has to be presented to the committee before completing the online application process, accepting applications, scrutiny, conducting the written test, preparing the merit list among others.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) group leader Rakhi Jadhav raised the question on the proposal being presented to the committee now for approval.

Jadhav questioned, “Why was the proposal to appoint the private firm (IBPS) presented for approval before the committee after completing the online and other process related to recruitment. This is an insult of the committee.

Online applications were invited at the time of election code of conduct was in effect. Due to which, complete information about recruitments could not reach the candidates. Hence, the online application time should be extended by 15 days.”

BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde also agreed with Jadhav. Leader of the house in BMC, Vishakha Raut asked on what basis the recruitment process was implemented during the code of conduct. Thus, the duration of the recruitment process should be extended.