Record 773 COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra, 66,836 new cases; active cases near 7 lakh-mark

After reporting 586 COVID-19 deaths for two consecutive days, Maharashtra on Friday saw a massive spike. The state recorded 773 fatalities, which is the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.52%.
Besides, 66,836 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day, taking the total number of active cases to 6,91,851.
74,045 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 34,04,792. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.81%.
Currently, 41,88,266 people are in home quarantine and 29,378 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 16,968 new cases on Friday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 9101 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 13,220 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 2644 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3338, Latur circle 4736, Akola circle 4006, and Nagpur circle recorded 12823 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded additional medial oxygen for the state, adequate supply of vaccines and permission to import Remdesivir to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Speaking at a virtual meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also demanded that oxygen be airlifted if possible, an official release said here.
Maharashtra requires 1,550 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to treat coronavirus patients every day and about 300 to 350 metric tons is being procured from outside, he said.
Instead of distant states, if the supply could be arranged from neighbouring states, it would be available early, he said, according to the release.
More than 60,000 patients in the state are on oxygen while there are 76,300 oxygen beds and over 25,000 additional oxygen beds were being arranged, the CM informed.
Considering its requirement, Maharashtra should get 250 to 300 metric tons of additional oxygen, Thackeray said.
Speaking on Remdesivir shortages, he said, "It is not known how effective Remdesivir is but it surely reduces the period of hospitalisation.
"The state should get Remdesivir supply based on the number of patients it has," he said.
Maharashtra needs 70,000 vials of Remdesivir every day but is getting only 27,000, and it should be allowed to import the medicine, he said.
(With PTI inputs)
