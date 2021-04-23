Record 773 COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra, 66,836 new cases; active cases near 7 lakh-mark

After reporting 586 COVID-19 deaths for two consecutive days, Maharashtra on Friday saw a massive spike. The state recorded 773 fatalities, which is the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.52%.

Besides, 66,836 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day, taking the total number of active cases to 6,91,851.

74,045 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 34,04,792. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.81%.

Currently, 41,88,266 people are in home quarantine and 29,378 people are in institutional quarantine.