Real Shiv Sena dispute: EC seeks written statements by both factions by January 30 | FPJ

NEW DELHI: The election commission has asked both factions of the Shiv Sena to file their written submissions by January 30, after hearing the lawyers from both sides in detail on Friday.



The EC sources said both sides have submitted thousands of documents over months in support of their claim as the real Shiv Sena, besides arguments thrice, including on Friday.



Shinde walked out of the Shiv Sena in June last year to take over as the chief minister of Maharashtra with the coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ousting the coalition government led by Uddhav Thackeray.



Their dispute is pending before the Election Commission as well as before the Supreme Court.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)