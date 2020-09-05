'Ready to start train services between Pune and Mumbai': Pune DRM says waiting for state government’s nod

Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Renu Sharma on Thursday said that the railway administration was ready to start train services between Pune and Mumbai, however, they are waiting for the state government’s nod. “We are ready to start services between Pune and Mumbai, and we are waiting for the state government’s nod for the same,” she said.

In a virtual press conference, Sharma said that along with running 144 Shramik Special trains to transport migrant workers from Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts to their hometowns, they also undertook and finished several important infrastructural work like – overhauling of level crossings, insertion of boxes at level crossing gates, enhancement of waterways, replacement of girders, foot-over-bridge work and improvement of goods sheds – during the lockdown, reported the Indian Express.

Recently, the state government allowed the resumption of inter-district state transport (ST) bus services which were suspended since March 22 after the lockdown was enforced in the state. The government also recently cancelled e-passes which were for inter-district travelling.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day jump in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases with 19,218 new infections being reported on Friday, increasing the tally to 8,63,062. The previous highest single-day cases were reported on September 2 and 3 which were 17,433 and 18,105 respectively.

The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra has now increased to 25,964, with 378 fatalities being reported on Friday.