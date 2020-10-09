Ready to increase number of local trains running daily: Maha govt tells Bombay HC

Advocate General of Maharashtra AA Kumbhakoni on Friday told the Bombay High Court that the state government has no objection to increase the number of local trains running daily and their frequencies.

The response came while the Bombay High Court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking directions to the State to include lawyers and their registered clerks in the list of "essential service providers" eligible for travel relaxations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But as I travel every day, I see so many people not wearing masks. What is the problem in wearing masks I do not understand. As figures are climbing down fortunately for us, we try to open up sectors gradually. We know our capacity to treat infected patients, once we open up sectors, cases increase but it never crosses the threshold, that's why we need to open up step by step," Advocate General AA Kumbhakoni told the bench headed by CJ Dipankar Datta.