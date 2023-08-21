Ready To Contest Lok Sabha Election 2023, Says Sanjay Raut; Causes Furore Within MVA

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut’s statement that he would contest the Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North East constituency if party asks him to do so, has sparked a new controversy within the Maha Vikas Agahadi. NCP spokesperson advocate Amol Matele has said that the constituency belonged to the NCP and shall stay with the party, even though the seat sharing talks are yet to be started.

“I’m a loyal soldier of the party. I’ve even gone to jail when party ordered me to do so. Hence, if the party needs me to contest Lok Sabha election, I shall certainly do so,” Raut told media during his daily morning interaction on Monday, adding that there has been no decision in this regard as yet.

Shiv Sena (UBT) had been reviewing the party’s status in all the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly constituencies in the state since last week. Several names have been discussed for different constituencies in the process of finalising the party strategy for ensuing elections.

Raut’s name popped up during the discussions on Mumbai North East constituency where BJP’s Manoj Kotak is the sitting MP. Since Raut’s residence is in the same constituency, his name came forth during the discussion and the party is now testing waters, said party sources.

The Mumbai North East constituency had been BJP’s stronghold for a long time since the constituency has majority of Gujarati voters who vote for the BJP enmass. Kirit Somaiya represented the constituency between 2014 and 2019, till his name was opposed by the Shiv Sena for his criticism of the Thackeray family.

Kotak, who was a BJP corporator, was then asked to contest the Lok Sabha and he won with a huge margin, since the BJP and Shiv Sena were in alliance back then.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) now feels that it stands a good chance in the Lok Sabha constituency, which is why Raut’s name is being discussed.

However, this has angered the NCP, whose Sanjay Dina Patil had won the constituency in 2009. Congress leader Gurrudas Kamat used to contest from the seat for a long time. He was the MP from the seat in 2004. However, party left the seat for the NCP in 2009 when Patil won the seat. He lost to BJP’s Somaiya in 2014 and again to Kotak in 2019. Patil is currently with the Shiv Sena (UBT). He had joined the Shiv Sena after losing the 2019 parliamentary polls. After the rebellion within the Shiv Sena, the constituency now has 3 BJP MLAs, 2 Shiv Sena MLAs and 1 SP MLA. Though, the NCP has hardly any presence in the constituency it is unlikley to let go its claim on the constituency.

NCP’s Amol Matele, said that the constituency had several voters who had been ardent followers of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and that the party stands good chance if the MVA leaders decide to leave it for the NCP.