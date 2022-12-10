Re1 clinic model to be adopted in UP, Bihar

Mumbai: The 'One Rupee' clinic model that has been implemented at Mumbai suburban railway stations will be replicated on the North Eastern Railway (NER) network with similar clinics being set up at nine stations in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar. These clinics are managed by 'Magic Dil Health For All', which has also bagged the contract to set them up on the NER.

“The work order to set up these 'One Rupee' clinic at railway stations in UP and Bihar has already been issued by the railway authorities. We will be setting up the clinics at Rambaugh, Gyanpur, Banaras, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Chhapara, Siwan, Mau, and Deoria Sadar. We plan to start them soon,” said Dr Rahul Ghule, Managing Director, Magic Dil Health For All.

Currently, 22 railway stations in Mumbai have 'One Rupee' clinics and thousands of railway accident victims have been provided 'golden hour treatment' by these clinics over the last five years.

“Additionally, scores of people with conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, dengue and other illnesses have also been treated,” Dr Ghule said, adding that the aim is to collaborate with the railways to develop more clinics at other locations.

To provide the primary treatment on time, the Bombay High Court had directed the Railways to set up EMRs at all stations on the Central and Western Line in a phased manner in 2017. Following the order, Magic Dil Health For All came forward and set up One Rupee clinics at suburban stations of the city in collaboration with the railways.

The One Rupee clinics charge Re1 per patient to render services. They have been set up at select stations on the Central Railway's suburban section to provide emergency 'golden hour' help to rail accident victims and give medical treatment to the railway commuters as well as the general public. The clinics also provide a health checkup facility to locals and commuters. The first clinics were started in Mumbai in 2017 at five suburban stations, in collaboration with the Government of India and the Ministry of Railways.

