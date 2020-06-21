RCMQN‘s Feed All In Need: 1 crore meals distributed over 70 days of lockdown

The COVID-19 crisis brought to the fore many COVID warriors who stepped up to resolve or reduce various challenges that emerged. Members of The Rotary Club of Mumbai Queen’s Necklace (RCMQN) include some of the good Samaritans who truly took on the COVID-created food crisis head on. A veteran of 35 years in the social service sector, RCMQN launched its initiative, Feed All in Need, as soon as Lockdown 1.0 was declared.

The Genesis

The core Miracles Team of the club (so named for their desire to create miracles in service) swung into action, quickly deciding that the biggest collateral damage of the lockdown was going to be the hundreds of thousands of daily wage earners who were suddenly reduced to penury and brought to the brink of hunger and starvation. The Feed All In Need project was born and started taking shape. The project which started with supporting someone’s modest attempt to feed 5000 people daily quickly metamorphosed into a massive concerted effort, involving most of the members of RCMQN, to feed upto 1,60,000 meals daily to the less privileged.