Raza Academy seeks nod for Jummah Namaaz in mosques

Days after the Supreme Court allowed the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, the city-based Raza Academy has urged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow Muslims to perform their Jummah Namaaz (Friday Prayers), across Maharashtra. It has further said that Jummah Namaaz must be allowed as it is as sacred as the annual Rath Yatra.

Notably, all places of worship, irrespective of the religion, have been ordered to remain closed to avoid devotees or followers gathering in large numbers since there is a risk of mass transmission of the coronavirus.

In a letter written to CM Thackeray, the Raza Academy has claimed to have been receiving several calls from Muslim clerics, seeking to perform the Jummah Namaaz, especially after the top court's judgment allowing the Jagannath Yatra. The Academy has however, promised to follow all the guidelines and social distancing to ensure the Muslim community members do not get infected by the virus.

"The SC has allowed the Yatra with assembly of 500 people pulling the chariots terming it as a sacred religious gathering. The visuals are all over the social media," the letter reads, adding, "In view of the SC judgment, we appeal you to kindly allow the Jummah prayers, which is an essential part of the Islamic religion."