'Rauted': Saamna editor Sanjay Raut now has a dedicated word in Urban Dictionary!

Shiv Sena MP and Saamana Editor Sanjay Raut who is renowned for his antic poetry on Twitter has made quite a jump on the Internet. His poetry became a meme format post the Maharashtra election results. His "Chief Minister will only be of Shiv Sena" statement became a viral sensation across Internet.
Now, Urban Dictionary has based a word on the Sena MP and the word is 'rauted'. The website has given the defination as, "When you get rauted because you trusted a loudmouth incompetent person. This phenomenon has its roots in Shivsena's Sanjay Raut uprooting Uddhav Thackeray's political career."
Giving examples, the site wrote, "1) Uddhav Thakrey got Rauted by Sanjay Raut. 2) Congress got Rauted by Randeep Surjewala."
Here are some of Sanjay Raut's tweets that are going viral over the internet.
