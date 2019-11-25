'Rauted': Saamna editor Sanjay Raut now has a dedicated word in Urban Dictionary!

Shiv Sena MP and Saamana Editor Sanjay Raut who is renowned for his antic poetry on Twitter has made quite a jump on the Internet. His poetry became a meme format post the Maharashtra election results. His "Chief Minister will only be of Shiv Sena" statement became a viral sensation across Internet.

Now, Urban Dictionary has based a word on the Sena MP and the word is 'rauted'. The website has given the defination as, "When you get rauted because you trusted a loudmouth incompetent person. This phenomenon has its roots in Shivsena's Sanjay Raut uprooting Uddhav Thackeray's political career."