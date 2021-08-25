Rane slap slur: FIR filed in Thane

Mumbai: An FIR was registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane by the Thane police at Naupada police station on Tuesday on a complaint filed by Naresh Mhaske, Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation.

In his statement, Mhaske claimed that the remarks by the Union Minister on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were defaming and disturbing. "The situation is tense across Maharashtra and it could be worse in Thane. So to take preventive measures we approach the police and have registered an FIR against Rane," said Mhaske.

Ravindra Kshirsagar, senior police inspector, Naupada police station confirmed an FIR being registered.

Meanwhile, the Santacruz Police have registered two separate cases against workers of two political parties, who had gathered outside Union Minister Narayan Rane's Juhu residence and rioted. Police said 50 workers from each political party have been booked for rioting, violating Covid norms and section 144 of the IPC that restricts public movement.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 01:27 AM IST