Ramdas Athawale Travels To Dharavi By Mumbai Metro 3 Amid PM Modi's Appeal To Save Fuel - VIDEO

Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday made use of the Mumbai Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, to commute from Vidhan Bhavan to Dharavi. He said that he has taken the 'conserve fuel' appeal made by PM Modi seriously, amid the global crisis triggered by the West Asia war.

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Taking to his official handle on X, Athawale, who was accompanied by several associates, shared pictures of his journey and also lauded the infrastructure developed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, calling the metro system 'world-class,' which transformed hours-long travel into mere minutes.

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He added, "When we use the metro, we not only save fuel but also contribute to making India self-reliant against global energy challenges." He further appealed to all his workers and fellow citizens to maximise the use of public transport, in order to make Modi ji's visionary call a success.

Earlier on May 11, BJP Maharashtra Vice President Keshav Upadhye travelled by metro 3 from Santacruz to Churchgate. The BJP leader also praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for supporting large scale infrastructure projects in the state. He referred to initiatives including the Mumbai Metro network, Samruddhi Mahamarg, Coastal Road projects, and urban development works.

PM Modi's Apeal To Citizens

Prime Minister urged citizens to conserve fuel and use resources responsibly following disruptions in global supply chains and volatility in the international oil market caused by the ongoing US, Iran conflict. Modi had appealed to people to increasingly use public transport systems, including metro services, and adopt environmentally responsible practices to reduce pressure on fuel consumption and foreign exchange outflows.