Ramdas Athawale offers 3+2 years govt-formation formula

Mumbai / New Delhi: Union minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday said the BJP and the Shiv Sena should form the government and can have their CM for three years and two years respectively.

Speaking to ANI in Parliament, Athawale said: “I met Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena leader) and urged him to ponder over a formula of having a chief minister from the BJP for three years, and from the Sena for remaining two years.”

Athawale added Raut then asked him to speak with the BJP regarding the formula he was suggesting to the Shiv Sena.

Athawale had earlier stated that Maharashtra would soon see an NDA government.

“I told Amit Bhai (BJP president Amit Shah) that if he mediates, then a way can be found out to which he (Amit Shah) replied, don’t worry, everything will be fine. BJP and Shiv Sena will come together to form the government.”