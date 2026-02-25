 Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Thursday, February 26
As the holy month of Ramzan continues, Muslims in Mumbai will observe Sehri at 5:46 am and break their fast with Iftar at 6:44 pm on February 25. Timings may vary slightly based on local moon sighting and calculation methods. Eid-al-Fitr is expected on March 20 or 21, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Ramadan 2025 | Canva

Mumbai: The holy month of Ramzan is underway and Muslims around the world are observing fast and abstaining from eating food and drinking water during the entire month of Ramadan from sunrise to sunset. During this sacred month, Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours and then break the fast by eating the Iftar meal in the evening. Hence, the timings of Sehri and Iftar are important.

What Is Sehri and Iftar time in Mumbai on Thursday?

In Mumbai, the Sehri and Iftar timings for Wednesday (February 25) are 05:46 am and 6:44 pm, respectively.

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It's advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on March 20 or March 21, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.

