Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Thursday, February 26

Mumbai: The holy month of Ramzan is underway and Muslims around the world are observing fast and abstaining from eating food and drinking water during the entire month of Ramadan from sunrise to sunset. During this sacred month, Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours and then break the fast by eating the Iftar meal in the evening. Hence, the timings of Sehri and Iftar are important.

What Is Sehri and Iftar time in Mumbai on Thursday?

In Mumbai, the Sehri and Iftar timings for Wednesday (February 25) are 05:46 am and 6:44 pm, respectively.

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It's advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on March 20 or March 21, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.