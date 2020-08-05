Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan': Devendra Fadnavis sings devotional songs at BJP Mumbai office

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sang devotional songs at the BJP office in Mumbai on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The office was decked up with flowers and lights on the occasion. Fadnavis, along with others, was seen following safety protocol to contain the spread of COVID-19. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi conducted the 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya.