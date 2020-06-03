Ram Kadam shares video, claims 'BMC ka nullah safai ka dava jhoota'

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Wednesday slammed Maharashtra government and BMC for not undertaking proper cleaning of drains in Mumbai.
In a series of tweet Ram Kadam said the BMC has been saying that they are cleaning 'nullahs' (drains), but it’s not true. He also shared a video from Ghatkopar, which shows water overflowing on the street in a large quantity owing to clogged drains. This video comes on the day when Mumbai is on edge over cyclone Nisarga.
In Hindi, Ram Kadam said, "Nullah safai ka dava BMC ka jhoota." In another tweet, Kadam hinted that the video he shared is not old, but doesn't mention the exact date of the video either.
Hundreds of people living close to various beaches in Mumbai are being shifted to safer places in light of cyclone Nisarga which has made landfall near Alibaug, 95 kms away from the city. As per the IMD, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar will be hit with winds of up to 100 kmph to 110 kmph with heavy to very heavy rainfall as the cyclone nears before moving ahead to Gujarat.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)