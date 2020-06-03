Ram Kadam shares video, claims 'BMC ka nullah safai ka dava jhoota'

BJP leader Ram Kadam on Wednesday slammed Maharashtra government and BMC for not undertaking proper cleaning of drains in Mumbai.

In a series of tweet Ram Kadam said the BMC has been saying that they are cleaning 'nullahs' (drains), but it’s not true. He also shared a video from Ghatkopar, which shows water overflowing on the street in a large quantity owing to clogged drains. This video comes on the day when Mumbai is on edge over cyclone Nisarga.