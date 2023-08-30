Raksha Bandhan 2023: Hindu-Muslim Women Tie Rakhis To NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Among Other Leaders

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Hindu-Muslim Women Tied Rakhi To NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad & Other Party Activists | FPJ

Thane: While hatred is being spread by some anti-social elements across the country, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has safeguarded the principles of equality and brotherhood in Thane.

At the Thane office of NCP, Hindu and Muslim women tied Rakhis to former housing minister Jitendra Awhad, NCP city president Suhas Desai, working president Prakash Patil and youth president Vikram Khamkar and slapped those spreading religious hatred.

Jitendra Awhad said, "It is really wrong that some anti social elements are creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims across the country. However, in the NCP office in Thane on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on Wednesday, August 30, women from all religions from different parts of the city came to tie rakhi. They shown the strength of love and peace to those who are spreading hatred."