Rakesh Wadhawan may be shifted to another hospital in emergency: Court

After Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) founder Rakesh Wadhawan tested positive for coronavirus and his advocate filed a plea that he be shifted to NSCI Dome, Worli since GT hospital, where he is admitted, did not have facilities to treat his other ailments, a special court had directed that in case of an emergency, if the required facility is not available at GT hospital, he be shifted.

Wadhawan’s advocate Subodh Desai had sought earlier that the court call for a report from GT hospital on whether it had the facilities to treat his co-morbidities, namely a gastro-intestinal issue which was causing bleeding. The court had called for the report. The report informed the court that while Wadhawan’s condition was stable and he was under oxygen support and that he was given conservative treatment considering his ailments. Further it informed that the hospital did not have a gastrointestinal surgeon and if required, procedures can be done at BYL Nair hospital or any other municipal hospital on the advice of such a specialist. The court had then called for a doctor from GT hospital to be present before it the following day.

On Thursday, a medical officer from GT hospital appeared before the court. When asked by the court, if the specialist can be called at GT hospital, he said that was not possible.

Noting that it is necessary to protect the health of the accused by giving him all possible treatment, Special Judge under the PMLA Act Prashant Rajvaidya directed that jail authorities provide all necessary treatment to him under the guidance of doctors at GT hospital and if any emergency arises and the necessary facility for providing him treatment is not available at GT hospital, then he be shifted to NSCI Dome or any other government hospital.

Rakesh Wadhawan had been admitted in JJ hospital for a week after he complained of breathlessness. He was recently found to be COVID-19 positive. Thereafter, he had been shifted to GT hospital which has COVID facility.

Wadhawan is an accused in the ED case wherein HDIL had taken loans from PMC bank from 2008 to 2019 without repaying previous loans. The bank’s huge exposure to HDIL constituted 73 per cent of its bad loans.