Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar should have negated Antony Blinken's 'human rights abuse in India' remark: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Union ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar should have "at least" negated US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's America monitoring some recent "concerning developments" on human rights abuses in India remark, but the duo kept mum, NCP chief Sharad Pawar alleged on Wednesday.

The US is monitoring some recent "concerning developments" in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government officials, Blinken has said, insisting that America regularly engages with its Indian partners on shared democratic values.

Blinken made these remarks at a joint news conference with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts - External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - after the conclusion of the 2+2 Ministerial on Monday in Washington.

"If certain statements or allegations are made against our country to the extent that there is gross violation of human rights by officials, etc, at least the two learned ministers should have negated that.

"At least they should have said that this news is exaggerated, this news is incorrect. But both the ministers chose to keep mum. What message has gone to the world?" Memon asked.

India has previously rejected criticism by foreign governments and human rights groups on allegations that civil liberties have eroded in the country.

The Union government has asserted that India has well-established democratic practices and robust institutions to safeguard the rights of all. The government has emphasised that the Indian Constitution provides for adequate safeguards under various statutes for ensuring the protection of human rights.

ALSO READ Mumbai Police arrests one person from Nagpur in connection with MSRTC protest outside Sharad Pawar's...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:21 AM IST