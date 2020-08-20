Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to former PM

In a tweet earlier today, Rahul said, "Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being." He further said he was "incredibly lucky and proud" to have the former Prime Minister as his father.

"I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and every day," read the tweet.

To mark the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary.

"On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," read PM Modi's tweet.