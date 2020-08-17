Rajesh Deshmukh appointed as the new collector of Pune

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed IAS officer Dr Rajesh Deshmukh as the new collector of Pune, a senior official from the district administration said.
Deshmukh was serving as the managing director of Haffkine Institute in Mumbai.
Earlier this month, the then Pune collector Naval Kishore Ram was transferred to the Prime Minister's Office as deputy secretary.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)