Rajasthan: Team Gehlot Becomes Social Media Savvy, Encourages Short Reels On Govt Schemes

Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is leaving no stone unturned this time to repeat his government in the state. He has come up with a video contest for the public to propagate his scheme. The contest, which was being promoted on social media with posts that aroused curiosity, started on Friday. However, the BJP has taken a jibe at this contest and said that government schemes are not selling products.

The social media account of Gehlot had some posts since last week indicating that his government is coming up with some interesting scheme. The users were being asked to click on a link in the post, although the link did not lead them anywhere, it surely led to a fair amount of curiosity among people.

The video contest scheme

The link started on Friday, revealed that the Gehlot government has launched a video contest for the public in which the people have been asked to make 30-120 second videos of the flagship schemes of the Gehlot government and to upload them on at least two of their social media handles with the hashtag #JanSammanJaiRajasthan from July 7 to August 6, 2023.

The concept note of the contest said 'Jan Samman' Video Contest is a resolution to take government schemes to every needy person in the state. The basic idea of ​​this initiative is that more and more people should benefit from the schemes through the power of the people.

Any resident of Rajasthan above 13 years of age can participate in this contest. Under this, a person can make creative videos of government schemes, which include complete information related to the scheme, eligibility of beneficiaries, application process or stories of beneficiaries, etc. The best three videos selected by the experts will get a prize money of ₹25,000 to one lakh every day. In addition to this 100 consolation prizes of ₹1,000 each will also be given.

BJP calls Gehlot's government a product selling company

The initiative is being taken as a unique idea to promote the government schemes as the short reels are very popular on social media these days, however, the opposition BJP has attacked the government for the contest raising the question of whether the Gehlot government is a product selling company or a constitutional government elected by the people.

The party president CP Joshi said, "Companies use such schemes only when they fail to sell their products. Had the Gehlot government been accountable to the public, there would have been no need to do all these gimmicks today."