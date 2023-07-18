Rajasthan News: Women Arrested In 2023 For Cutting Firewood From Forest In 1977

Jaipur: The women who went to the forest to cut and collect wood for cooking in the year 1977 would have not even imagined that they would be punished after five decades in 2023 for their offence.

It happened in Hindoli block of Bundi district in Rajasthan. These women have been arrested by the police from Bhilwara and Bundi districts. However, given the age of the arrested women, the court settled the case by imposing a fine.

The five decade old case

In the year 1977, a case was registered against 12 women for cutting wood from the forest; but the police forgot the case. Recently, Bundi police launched a special campaign against permanent warranties of the police stations and this case came to light.

To dispose of the case, the Police went on to search the accused women and arrested seven of them from Bhilwara and Bundi districts.

The SHO of Sadar police station of Bundi, Arvind Bhardwaj said that the special team of police has arrested seven of the 12 women. Three of them have died while two could not be traced. Considering the age of the women, the court has just imposed some fine.

The women said that they were not aware of the laws at that time and firewood was a necessity so they would go to the forest regularly to collect. A forest employee saw them and registered a case against them.

