Raj Thackeray’s son joins ‘Save Aarey’ movement

Mumbai: The protest against cutting of trees in Aarey is now gaining momentum. After celebrities supported the movement to stop the tree-cutting, Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has announced his support to the “Save Aarey” movement.

The BMC’s Tree Authority has approved cutting of 2,700 trees in Aarey for the construction of Metro-carshed. Aaditya Thackeray, another scion of Thackeray family and leader of Shiv Sena, too, has opposed the proposal of cutting trees in the past.

But he is now silent even after the BMC ruled by Shiv Sena approved the proposal to cut trees. The Shiv Sena members who are members of Tree Authority reached late for the meeting which approved this controversial proposal.

The silence of Aaditya and skipping of meeting by Sena members has raised doubts about Shiv Sena’s stand on Tree cutting. Amit Thackeray posted a video on social media opposing this tree cutting.

“More than 82,000 people have signed a memorandum to oppose this tree-cutting. Even after this, the decision taken by Tree authority creates suspicion.

We are not against the development. But development should not be at the cost of environment. The current fire in Amazon forest has already worried the world.

And we are destroying lungs of Mumbai. We all should express our voice loudly and oppose this move,” he said. He has appealed people to join the protest against tree cuttings.