Raj Thackeray's security should be heightened: MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar's demand after party chief receives threat letter

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil after MNS chief Raj Thackeray received death threats over the Aazaan issue.

Bala Nandgaonkar claimed that Raj Thackeray's office received the letter, adding that it was written in Hindi with a smattering of Urdu words and referred to Thackeray's warning that the Hanuman Chalisa would be played in front of mosques if loudspeakers were continued to be used to broadcast `azaan' (the Muslim call to prayer).

After meeting Minister Walse Patil, the MNS leader demanded that Raj Thackeray's security must be heightened.

Mumbai | I have met Home minister Dilip Palse Patil today about receiving a threat letter over the Azaan issue. The letter also contains a threat to Raj Thackeray. His security should be heightened: MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar pic.twitter.com/QEck0a0stP — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

"I have met Home minister Dilip Palse Patil today about receiving a threat letter over the Azaan issue. The letter also contains a threat to Raj Thackeray. His security should be heightened," Bala Nandgaonkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nandgaonkar had met Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey over the letter on Tuesday, he informed.

The MNS leader also said that he had been asking for security for the MNS chief and his family, but the state government was not paying heed. The Union government should look into this, he said.

Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum last month that loudspeakers be removed from mosques in the state by May 4.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:25 PM IST