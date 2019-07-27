Raj Thackeray to meet Mamata Banerjee

Mumbai: Stepping up his campaign against Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president, Raj Thackeray, will now go to meet another rallyist on this issue, the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee.

He is expected meet her in first week of August. Thackeray recently met Congress leader and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi to discuss this issue with all parties of the opposition.

His meeting gained significance, since various social and civil society organisations are expected to hold a nation-wide protest against the EVM voting.

They are demanding paper ballot polls. Thackeray has supported Mamata when she protested the CBI action against the then Kolkata police commissioner.