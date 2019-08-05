Raj Thackeray to announce stand on Assembly poll today

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray is expected to announce his stand about contesting Assembly election on Monday. He is expected to address MNS workers on Monday in a party meeting organised for party office bearers. The meeting will be organised in Rangsarada Hall at Bandra in the evening.

Thackeray, who had decided not to contest the Lok Sabha election, had fired a gun against the BJP and the Modi government, with showing the videos.

After the Lok Sabha election, Raj has launched a fight against the EVMs. Therefore, in the meeting of MNS office-bearers, Raj will announce his party’s role in the upcoming Assembly election and guide the office bearers and the workers.