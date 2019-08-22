Raj Thackeray received support from his estranged cousin Uddhav Uddhav

Mumbai: Three days after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray received a notice of summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged links to a construction company Kohinoor CTNL, which had received loan and equity investments from the IL&FS, Shiv Sena Executive President Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday finally broke his silence on the issue.

Raj received support from his enstranged cousin Uddhav Uddhav wherein he said the ED probe will bear no fruits. This is being seen as Sena support to Raj Thackeray and as a message to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with just months left for the state assembly election. Raj is summoned to be present before the ED on Thursday.

Uddhav Thackeray was speaking with the media after two leaders from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party joined Shiv Sena on Wednesday. Senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi’s son Unmesh Joshi is being investigated in this alleged scam.

Uddhav support may also be aimed to stand with Joshi family which has always remained loyal to Bal Thackeray and his family. “I think nothing will come from ED probe. Let’s wait for one or two days,” said Uddhav.