 Raj Thackeray on BJP's defeat in Karnataka polls: It is defeat of arrogance
Raj Thackeray, when asked if there will be a similar change in Maharashtra, he said that he is not a fortune-teller who can predict the future.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Raj Thackeray | PTI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has reacted sharply to Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in Karnataka Assembly Polls whose results were declared on May 13. He dubbed it as the defeat of "arrogance".

Speaking to the media, he said that the public should never be taken for granted. He, citing his previous speech, said that the Opposition party never wins rather the ruling party loses.

BJP's loss is defeat of arrogance

Additionally, he termed BJP's loss in the polls as loss of arrogance, defeat of those who thought that they are invincible. He stated everyone should take lessons from the defeat.

Read Also
Who will be Karnataka's next CM?Congress Legislature Party to being shortly (WATCH)
article-image

Congress wins Karnataka Polls

Congress on Saturday won the elections by getting a massive mandate of 136 seats and reducing BJP to just 66 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

