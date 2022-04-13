Raj Thackeray is a stand-up comedian: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad on MNS chief's loudspeaker remarks

Thane: On Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 during the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) rally in Thane, the MNS Chief Raj Thackeray took a jibe at Maharashtra state housing minister Jitendra Awhad and referred to him as a "Cobra". Raj Thackeray said that Jitendra Ahwad's face is like the open hood of a cobra. On Wednesday, April 13 the state housing minister held a press conference at his residence and in reply to Raj Thackeray's comment said, " Raj Thackeray is a stand-up comedian and many posts of stand-up comedians are vacant so he can fill one."

During the rally Raj Thackeray again took a stand on loudspeakers playing at Mosques and also warned the government that his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa outside Muslim places of worship if loudspeakers at mosques are not pulled down before May 3. The MNS chief also alleged Mumbra of having terror links. Jitendra Ahwad represents Mumbra in the state assembly.

Ahwad while speaking with the reporters during the press conference said, " Raj Thackeray in his rally raised a voice against loudspeakers and quoted a 2005 order of the court than how come he doesn't know that even his rally was conducted adjacent to two schools areas within 100 meter radius of schools are silence zones. The loudspeakers used for the rally should have been pulled down in the first place."

Ahwad further added, " As Raj Thackeray told that my face is like the open hood of a cobra I will say that I am proud to have the countenance of a cobra so when I open the hood I can strike back at my opponents, Never mind my face I am proud of it but can someone check out which part of chicken Raj's face resembles."

"There are so many developmental issues on which Raj Thackeray would have spoken but he continued to spread religious hatred in order to break the peace and harmony in the country. Why he just kept on taking jibe on the political leaders who have proved themselves and doing better for the society. His rally was held a few days before Dr.BabaSaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Why did he not mention anything about Ambedkar and his work questioned Ahwad.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:59 PM IST