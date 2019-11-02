Raj Thackeray calls on Pawar

Mumbai: Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra, MNS president Raj Thackeray on Saturday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence here.

It was a brief, 10-minute meeting, MNS sources said.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won only one seat (Kalyan rural) in the Assembly polls.

“Each seat will count when it comes to government formation by other parties in case the BJP fails to prove its majority. Raj Thackeray’s meeting with Pawar is important in that context,” sources said.