Porn films case: Another FIR registered against producers of 'Hotshots' app

In a fresh trouble for celebrity businessman Raj Kundra who is already behind bars in connection with his involvement in an alleged pornographic video racket, the Malvani police late on Tuesday registered another FIR in connection with the case. The FIR does not have direct mention of Kundra as an accused however, producers of 'Hotshots' a subscription-based adult content provider application along with actor-producer Gehana Vasisth have been named in the FIR.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a 25-year-old Andheri-based aspiring actor who alleged that she was lured to perform bold scenes by promising her roles in web series and short films. However instead of bold scenes, she was made to perform nude and semi nudes scenes and when she tried to resist, the accused threatened to spoil her career, claimed the victim in her statement to the police.

In the first week of February, when the crime branch initially busted the racket, Kundra's name was not in the picture. However, interrogation of Vasisth led the cops to Kundra's former personnel assistant Umesh Kamat for whom Vasisth was making adult content.

When Kamat was arrested in the second week of February it revealed that the app hotshots was developed by Kundra's Arms Prime Media Pvt Ltd before selling it to his brother-in-law's UK-based company Kenrin, Kundra later resigned from Arms Prime as well.

Even after Kundra sold the app and resigned from Arms Prime, he was continued to involved in the day-to-day activities of hotshots, the same was established through payments he received through Kenrin and through his WhatsApp chats, alleges crime branch.

The latest FIR is also likely to be transferred to the Properly Cell of the crime branch which is already investigating the racket.